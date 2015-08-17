BRIEF-Bell Equipment to provide guarantees for Sunlyn Pty Ltd and Bidvest Bank Ltd

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bell Equipment Ltd

* Notice of provision of direct or indirect financial assistance in terms of section 45 of the companies act

* Board has authorised company to provide r175 million guarantees in respect of liabilities of its subsidiaries to Sunlyn (Pty) Ltd

* Board has authorised company to provide r40 mlnguarantees in respect of liabilities of its subsidiaries to Bidvest Bank Ltd

* Guarantees provided for subsidiary exceed 1/10th of 1 pct of company's net worth as at approval date of provision of guarantee