BRIEF-lastminute.com proposes redundancies of around 110 employees based in UK
August 18, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-lastminute.com proposes redundancies of around 110 employees based in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV :

* Group is proposing redundancies of around 110 employees based in UK, subject to a formal consultation process that begins today

* If proposals are confirmed, would lead to potential redundancies over a period from end of October 2015 to March 2016

* At end of Q1 2016, lastminute.com group will employ approximately 150 employees in UK

* Group would sustain around 2.2 million euros of extraordinary expenses, targeting cost savings and minor capex from March 2016 of about 18 million euros ($19.90 million) on an annualised basis Source text: bit.ly/1PwHZ4Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

