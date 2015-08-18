FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alk Abello Q2 EBIT swings to loss DKK 27 mln, below expectations
August 18, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alk Abello Q2 EBIT swings to loss DKK 27 mln, below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Q2 revenue 565 million Danish crowns ($83.70 million) (Reuters poll 556 million crowns)

* Q2 EBIT loss 27 million crowns (Reuters poll profit 6.75 million crowns)

* Expects in 2015 to grow revenue in base business by 3-5 pct in local currencies (previously 0-5 pct) based on low single-digit growth in europe and high single-digit growth in non-european markets

* Full-Year revenue for base business is expected to be 2.3 billion - 2.35 billion crowns (previously 2.25 billion - 2.35 billion crowns)

* The SLIT-tablet partnerships in North America and International markets are expected to generate additional revenue in the form of sales royalties, product supply, service fees and, potentially, milestone payments

* 2015 operating profit (EBITDA before special items), excluding sales royalties and milestone payments from partnerships, is expected to be in range of 250 million - 300 million (previously 225 million - 300 million crowns)

* 2015 free cash flow is projected to be negative in range of 50 million - 150 million crowns excluding sales royalties and milestone payments from partners (previously negative in range of 100-200 crowns)

* Alk has strengthened its financial position through an increase of mortgage loans of net 330 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Source to Reuters Poll

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7483 Danish crowns)

Gdynia Newsroom

