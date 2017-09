Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Says posts positive results - set for continued progress in all segments

* Q2 revenue 4.8 million euros ($5.31 million), up 26 pct quarter on quarter and 88 pct on Q2 year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 72,432 euros versus loss 199,178 euros

* Q2 pre-tax profit 875,446 euros versus loss 230,827 euros

