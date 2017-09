Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* Turnover increased 11.2 pct - from 102.204 billion rand to 113.694 billion rand

* Trading profit was up 10.7 pct to 6.328 billion rand

* Headline earnings per share rose 10.8 pct to 772.9 cents (2014: 697.6 cents)

* Management does therefore not foresee improved trading conditions for immediate future