Aug 18 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc :

* Laura Wade-Gery, executive director, multi-channel, will be on maternity leave from September 1

* Sacha Berendji, director of retail, and David Walmsley, director of M&S.com, will report temporarily to CEO Marc Bolland