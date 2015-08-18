BRIEF-Sagicor issues new bonds worth $320 mln

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sagicor Financial Corp

* Issued a seven-year bond on august 11, 2015 in order to refinance debt, including us$150 million 10 year bond due in 2016

* Says new us$320 million bond matures in 2022, and comes with an 8.875% fixed rate of interest for period with interest payable semi-annually

* Says rating agencies standard & poor’s and fitch have both given bond issue a ‘b’ rating

* JP Morgan and Scotiabank are joint book runners for bond