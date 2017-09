Aug 18 (Reuters) - Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Axel Springer and Starwatch Entertainment invest in DEAG subsidiary Myticket

* Investment of media partners within framework of a media-for-equity agreement of 20 percent each

* Contribution of 18 million euros ($19.90 million) of media volume supports further development of positioning of Myticket on German ticketing market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)