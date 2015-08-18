FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot: EUR 50 million rights offering
August 18, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot: EUR 50 million rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiöt Oyj :

* Two new shares for three existing share held on record date of Aug. 20, 2015

* Subscription price of 2.11 euros per new share

* Says gross proceeds will be approximately 50 million euros ($55 million)

* Subscription period begins on Aug. 25, 2015 and ends on Sept. 8, 2015 at 20:00 Finnish time

* After completion of offering, SRV plans to obtain required additional debt financing through a domestic or foreign bond transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

