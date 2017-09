Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gazprombank :

* Says signed overdraft credit line agreement with E.ON Russia, to provide E.ON Russia with 4 billion roubles ($60.94 million) for 12 months

* Money will be used to finance current E.ON Russia operating activity Source text: bit.ly/1HTLlZm

($1 = 65.6400 roubles)