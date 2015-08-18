FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascension Properties says FY distributable earnings of 222.8 mln rand
August 18, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascension Properties says FY distributable earnings of 222.8 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ascension Properties Ltd

* Distributable earnings of r222.8 million for year to 30 june 2015 (30 june 2014: r202.7 million), in line with expectations

* Final dividend for 6 mths to 30 june of 20.94750 cents per a share (2014: 19.95 cents) and 13.53232 cents per b share (2014: 12.23 cents)

* Fy revenue 412.3 million rand versus 353.1 million rand year ago

* Currently engaging with jse regarding appointment of a new CEO

* Will also seek to make two further appointments, including appointment of a new financial director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

