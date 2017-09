Aug 18 (Reuters) - Southern View Finance Ltd

* Accepted an offer for acquisition of all of shares in and loan claims against svf’s subsidiaries held by svf for an aggregate consideration of about zar 4,600,000,000

* Purchaser is Fulcrum Financial Services Sa, a company incorporated and registered in switzerland

* Intention of board that proceeds from transaction will be distributed to shareholders