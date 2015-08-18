FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jensen Group H1 net profit up 14.4 pct at 9.3 mln euros
August 18, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jensen Group H1 net profit up 14.4 pct at 9.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Jensen Group NV :

* Revenue of the first half-year of 2015 amounts to 150.6 million euros ($166.1 million), a 24.3 pct increase compared to last year

* Operating profit (EBIT) for the first six months amounts to 13.5 million euros, which is 13.6 pct higher than last year

* Cash flow (EBITDA) for the first half-year amounts to 16.9 million euros, a 31.3 pct increase compared to last year

* Net profit from the continuing operations for the first six months amounts to 9.3 million euros (earnings per share of 1.19 euro), an increase of 14.4 pct compared to last year

* Expects 2015 revenue to be higher than prior year

Source text: bit.ly/1JfWYiH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
