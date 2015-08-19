FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Siegfried expects continued stable performance in second half
#Healthcare
August 19, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Siegfried expects continued stable performance in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* Sales of 200.7 million Swiss francs ($205.51 million) for the first six months of 2015, up 21.5 percent in francs

* H1 net profit amounts to 20.1 million francs (2014: 18.8 million)

* H1 ebit reached 20.5 million francs, compared to 16.6 million francs in the comparable period of 2014

* Envisages dividend pay-out for the 2015 financial year to be higher than that of the previous year

* In the second half of 2015 expects comparable sales in local currencies as in the first half-year and a continued stable performance. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9766 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

