Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG :

* Generated in the first half-year revenue of 203.3 million Swiss francs ($208.24 million) (H1/2014: 202.7 million Swiss francs)

* H1 incoming orders amounted to 211.6 million Swiss francs (H1/2014: 229.0 million Swiss francs)

* Closed the first half-year 2015 with an EBITDA margin of 10.1 pct (H1/2014: 10.5 pct)

* Guidance for full-year 2015 confirmed Source text - bit.ly/1US7MHB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)