BRIEF-Swisscom says Q2 net income 433 mln francs versus 417 mln francs forecast in reuters poll

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG

* H1 net revenue 5.758 billion Swiss francs ($5.90 billion)

* H1 net income 784 million sfr

* Says expectations for revenue, ebitda and capital expenditure are somewhat higher for full year

* Says expects net revenue of more than chf 11.5 billion, ebitda in excess of chf 4.2 billion

* Will propose unchanged dividend 22 francs per share for 2015

* Says Q2 ebitda 1.082 billion sfr versus 1.085 billion sfr forecast in reuters poll

* Says Q2 ebitda 1.082 billion sfr versus 1.085 billion sfr forecast in reuters poll

* Says Q2 net income 433 million sfr versus 417 million sfr forecast in reuters poll