FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swisscom says Q2 net income 433 mln francs versus 417 mln francs forecast in reuters poll
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 19, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swisscom says Q2 net income 433 mln francs versus 417 mln francs forecast in reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG

* H1 net revenue 5.758 billion Swiss francs ($5.90 billion)

* H1 net income 784 million sfr

* Says expectations for revenue, ebitda and capital expenditure are somewhat higher for full year

* Says expects net revenue of more than chf 11.5 billion, ebitda in excess of chf 4.2 billion

* Will propose unchanged dividend 22 francs per share for 2015

* Says Q2 ebitda 1.082 billion sfr versus 1.085 billion sfr forecast in reuters poll

* Says Q2 net income 433 million sfr versus 417 million sfr forecast in reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9765 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.