BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom Q1 net result up at EUR 11.5 mln
#Communications Equipment
August 19, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom Q1 net result up at EUR 11.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* At 117.1 million euros ($129.38 million), revenue in Q1 of fiscal year 2015/16 was 0.7 pct below previous year’s value

* Q1 EBIT improved significantly from 0.6 million euros in Q1 of previous year to 12.8 million euros

* Q1 result for period increased from 0.3 million euros in comparison quarter of previous year to 11.5 million euros

* Well on way to implementing its strategy 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

