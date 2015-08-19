FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romania's Fondul assessing whether to cut its Petrom stake below 15 pct
August 19, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Romania's Fondul assessing whether to cut its Petrom stake below 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea

* Says continues to review strategic options to potentially reduce its ownership interest in oil and gas group OMV Petrom , controlled by Austria’s OMV to below 15 percent from the current 19 percent.

* Says options include a public offering of both shares and Global Depositary Receipts representing interests in shares, with GDRs to be listed on the London bourse.

* Says no firm decision has been yet taken to move forward with a transaction.

* Says 19 percent stake accounts for roughly 33 percent of its net asset value.

* For more see (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

