BRIEF-Romania's Fondul assessing whether to cut its Petrom stake below 15 pct

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea

* Says continues to review strategic options to potentially reduce its ownership interest in oil and gas group OMV Petrom , controlled by Austria’s OMV to below 15 percent from the current 19 percent.

* Says options include a public offering of both shares and Global Depositary Receipts representing interests in shares, with GDRs to be listed on the London bourse.

* Says no firm decision has been yet taken to move forward with a transaction.

* Says 19 percent stake accounts for roughly 33 percent of its net asset value.

