BRIEF-Lundbeck revises FY 2015 guidance; initiates restructuring programme affecting 1,000 positions
#Healthcare
August 19, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck revises FY 2015 guidance; initiates restructuring programme affecting 1,000 positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Lundbeck :

* Major restructuring to regain profitability and ensure value creation

* Says financial guidance for 2015 is revised

* Says now expects 2015 revenue around 14.0 billion Danish crowns ($2.08 billion) and core EBIT to be around 0.5 billion crowns

* Says 2015 reported EBIT is expected to be negative at around 7.0 billion crowns

* Is initiating a restructuring programme which will reduce total cost base by about 3 billion crowns with full effect in 2017

* Expects that this restructuring programme will affect about 1,000 employees

* Provisions and write-downs at level of 1.7 billion crowns will be made in Q3 2015

* Says as part of restructuring programme reclassification of 4.8 billion crowns is included as research and development costs in Q2 2015

* Expects to see positive reported operating profit already in 2016 with further improvement in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7447 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
