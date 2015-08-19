FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore says H1 adjusted EBITDA down 29 pct to $4.6 bln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore says H1 adjusted EBITDA down 29 pct to $4.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* JSE: gln - 2015 half year report

* H1 adjusted ebitda of $4.6 billion, down 29 pct compared to h1 2014

* H1 marketing adjusted ebitda down 27 pct to $1.2 billion and adjusted ebit down 29 pct to $1.1 billion

* See full year marketing ebit guidance of $2.5-$2.6 billion.

* H1 industrial adjusted ebitda down 29 pct to $3.4 billion, due to substantially weaker net commodity price / exchange rate environment

* Currently anticipate that industrial capex for 2016 will be no more than $5.0 billion.

* H1 net debt decreased by $982 million to $29.6 billion

* Declared an interim distribution of $6 cents per share, consistent with 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

