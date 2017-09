Aug 18 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace SA :

* Says advanced composite and engineered materials Newport, WA, USA facility, returns to near full operations

* Adhesives, pre-preg resin manufacture, panel cutting, carbon fiber weaving, and panel pressing activities fully back on-line

Investigation to determine cause of explosion is on-going