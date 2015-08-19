FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huegli Holding H1 sales up 1.1 pct to CHF 187 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Huegli Holding H1 sales up 1.1 pct to CHF 187 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding AG :

* H1 sales in Swiss francs grow by 1.1 pct to 187 million Swiss francs ($191.50 million)

* Sales growth is still forecast to come in at plus 11 pct in local currencies for entire 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT growth in local currencies is also projected to yield a two-digit figure

* Forecast of recorded sales and EBIT 2015 can be confirmed to lie in range of financial year 2014

* H1 group net profit increased by 1.8 pct to 11.9 million Swiss francs

* EBIT rose in first half of 2015 by 1.6 pct to 16.3 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9765 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
