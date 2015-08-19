FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says on track to deliver full-year targets
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says on track to deliver full-year targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group Plc :

* Underlying net revenue, underlying volume and market share up 14 per cent, 10 per cent and 100 bps respectively for the nine months ended 30 June 2015

* Total underlying net revenue flat and volumes down 6 per cent (net revenue up 1 per cent and volumes down 4 per cent ex Iraq)

* Growth and specialist brands proportion of reported tobacco net revenue up 580 bps to 59 per cent

* Specialist brands net revenue was up 3 per cent

* Expect cash conversion of c.90 percent for full year with consistent focus on managing working capital

* Expect our average group cost of finance to be in region of 4.4 per cent for FY15

* Remain on track to deliver our FY15 targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

