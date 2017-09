Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kardan NV :

* Kardan Land China signs agreement to sell Europark Dalian service apartment building

* Kardan Land Dalian Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kardan Land China Ltd , signed a binding agreement with Fraser Suite Dalian Company Ltd to sell Building B of the Europark Dalian project for a total consideration of approximately RMB 481 million (approximately EUR 68 million)

