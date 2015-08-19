FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pricer Q2 order intake rises 133 pct, sees improved gross margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pricer AB

* Q2 order intake of SEK 296 (127) million, an increase of 133 percent compared to last year

* Q2 net sales of SEK 237 (148) million, an increase of 60 percent compared to last year

* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 8.2 (2.72) million and profit for period SEK 7.1 (2.02) million

* Q2 gross margin 18.3 percent (22.4)

* Says overall assessment is that the weak gross margin has reached its lowest level during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

