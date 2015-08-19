FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SimCorp announces share buy-back program of EUR 15 mln
August 19, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SimCorp announces share buy-back program of EUR 15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - SimCorp A/S :

* Announces new share buyback program

* Says total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of 15.0 million euros ($16.50 million)

* Says execution of buyback will take place from Aug. 25, 2015 to Feb. 19, 2016

* Maximum number of shares that can be bought is 750,000 shares of 1 crowns each

* Has appointed Danske Bank A/S as lead manager of buyback program for 15.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

