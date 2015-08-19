FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt H1 net commission income up at EUR 213.9 mln
August 19, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt H1 net commission income up at EUR 213.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* H1 net commission income significantly higher at 213.9 million euros ($236.42 million) (186.1 million euros year ago)

* H1 net interest income increased to 88.9 million euros (87.6 million euros year ago)

* H1 profit before tax declined slightly to 102.0 million euros (108.1 million euros year ago)

* Expects an increase in revenues in the single digit percentage range and a slight increase in profit before tax for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1LiLwSW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

