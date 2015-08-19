FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Topdanmark Q2 pre-tax profit DKK 442 mln, above expectations
August 19, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Topdanmark Q2 pre-tax profit DKK 442 mln, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Topdanmark A/S :

* H1 post-tax profit 647 million Danish crowns ($95.70 million) versus 945 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 442 million crowns (Reuters poll 378 million crowns)

* Q2 post-tax profit 337 million crowns (Reuters poll 281 million crowns)

* Q2 combined ratio 80.8 percent (Reuters poll 84.4 percent)

* Says post-tax profit forecast model for 2015 has been upgraded by 50 million crowns to 1.05 billion - 1.15 billion crowns, excluding run-off in H2 2015, representing EPS of 11.0 crowns

* Says 2015 assumed negative growth in non-life premiums adjusted from around 1 pct to 1-2 pct

* Says in Life Insurance, assumed 2015 growth in regular premiums has been upgraded from around 5 pct to more than 10 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7603 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
