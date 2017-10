Aug 19 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Results of the accelerated book build

* Redefine has closed its book build announced earlier today

* Amount of capital raised was increased from r1.5 billion to r1.7 billion through placing of 154 545 455 shares at a price of r11.00 per share