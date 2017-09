BRIEF-Agasti Q2 EBITDA up at NOK 15 mln, to propose dividend

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA :

* Q2 operating revenue 103.0 million Norwegian crowns ($12.49 million) versus 116.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 15 million crowns versus 5 million crowns year ago

* Says Board will recommend that purchase price of 250 million crowns for 34 percent of Agasti’s operational business subsidiaries is after deductions paid as dividend to Agasti’s shareholders

($1 = 8.2476 Norwegian crowns)