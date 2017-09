Aug 19 (Reuters) - Dierig Holding AG :

* H1 revenue 36.6 million euros ($40.49 million) versus 35.8 million euros year ago

* H1 profit after tax in the amount of 1.9 million euros (prior-year period 0.7 million euros)

* Expects for the full year 2015 stable business development and market adjusted operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)