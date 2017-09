Aug 19 (Reuters) - Serendipity Innovations publ AB :

* Acquires 70 percent in Croatian installation and service company Metus d.o.o

* After the acquisition, Metus current CEO will own remaining 30 percent in company

* Metus d.o.o revenue is about 90 million Swedish crowns ($10.54 million), net gain about 11 million crowns

