BRIEF-Infoscan plans expansion, sees FY 2016 EBITDA rising to 70,400 zlotys
August 19, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Infoscan plans expansion, sees FY 2016 EBITDA rising to 70,400 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA :

* Sees H2 revenue of 153,900 zlotys ($40,800) and H2 negative EBITDA of 230,200 zlotys

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 2.0 million zlotys and EBITDA of 70,400 zlotys

* Aims to reach breakeaven in FY 2016

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 8.2 million zlotys and EBITDA of 3.5 million zlotys

* Plans to start selling its services in the United States and the United Kingdom (UK), not later than in Q3, 2016, and Q2, 2016, respectively

* After launching its services in the UK, plans to offer them in other EU countries Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7748 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

