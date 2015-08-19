FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hutchison China Medi says Janssen terminates R&D alliance for HMPL-507 project
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hutchison China Medi says Janssen terminates R&D alliance for HMPL-507 project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hutchison China Medi

* Termination of research & development alliance agreement with janssen relating to HMPL-507 project

* Janssen, at its sole discretion, has decided not to proceed with either hmpl-507 or any of backup compounds developed under agreement

* Hmp and janssen will continue to work together on projects in other contexts

* Hmp intends, in due course, and subject to final regulatory toxicity testing results, to independently commence clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
