Aug 19 (Reuters) - GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :

* To raise its capital by 6.8 million zlotys ($1.8 million) via issue of 6,800,000 series S shares at issue price of 1 zloty each ($1 = 3.7792 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)