BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies H1 net revenues CHF 431.0 mln, up 15 pct
#Switzerland Market Report
August 20, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies H1 net revenues CHF 431.0 mln, up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG :

* H1 net revenues amounted to 431.0 million Swiss francs ($446.26 million) in first half of year, an increase of 15 pct (in local currencies: +18 pct), net income declined by 10 pct to 18.7 million francs

* H1 EBIT increased by 10 pct to 31.5 million francs, EBITDA rose by 9 pct to 43.8 million francs

* Business performance in second half of year is expected to be at least on a par with first six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9658 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
