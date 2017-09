Aug 20 (Reuters) - Tamedia AG :

* Revenues of 530.7 million Swiss francs ($549.61 million) (-3.8 per cent) in first half of 2015

* H1 net income increased to 71.6 million francs (+21.0 per cent)

* H1 EBIT declined by 5.2 per cent to 72.4 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1E5Kb2c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9656 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)