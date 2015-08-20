FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Comet Holding H1 net sales of CHF 130.1 mln, 2 pct down
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 20, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Comet Holding H1 net sales of CHF 130.1 mln, 2 pct down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG :

* H1 net sales of 130.1 million Swiss francs ($134.64 million), 2 pct below H1 of prior year

* H1 net income, at 1.7 million francs, was down from year-earlier level, but steady in constant currencies

* H1 EBITDA improved by 15 pct and EBITDA margin strengthened to 9.4 pct

* 2015 forecast slightly increased: sales of 290 million-310 million francs and EBITDA margin of 13.5-14.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.