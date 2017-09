BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise H1 net profit up at CHF 179.4 mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* H1 net interest income 246.1 million Swiss francs ($254.68 million) versus 253.0 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 net fee and commission income 171.0 million Swiss francs versus 174.4 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 net trading income 79.5 million Swiss francs versus 52.3 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 net profit 179.4 million Swiss francs versus 153.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY 2015 results (excluding the extraordinary items recorded in H1) are expected to be in line with recent reporting periods. Source text - bit.ly/1E6KIkf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)