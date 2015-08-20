FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Koninklijke Ahold Q2 operating income rises to 301 million euro
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 20, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke Ahold Q2 operating income rises to 301 million euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Q2 sales of 8.7 billion euros ($9.7 billion), up 17.1 pct (up 3.1 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Q2 net profit 195 million euros versus 147 million euros a year ago

* Q2 operating income 301 million euros versus 260 million euros a year ago

* Q2 underlying operating margin of 3.8 pct, down 0.1 percentage points

* Q2 sales in United States excluding gas up 2.1 pct, reflecting an improved customer proposition

* Expect FY free cash flow to be broadly in line with last year, based on current exchange rates

* Identical sales growth will be affected by the inclusion of the spar stores from the third quarter 2015 onwards

* Is on track to deliver a full-year performance in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
