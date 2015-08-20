FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walter Meier H1 net income down at CHF 3.9 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 20, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Walter Meier H1 net income down at CHF 3.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Walter Meier AG :

* H1 net income amounts to 3.9 million Swiss francs ($4.04 million) (prior year: 6.2 million Swiss francs)

* H1 sales of 139.6 million Swiss francs, which represents a slight increase of 2.3 percent compared to prior year

* H1 EBIT amounted to 5.9 million Swiss francs, compared to 6.2 million Swiss francs in comparable prior year period

* Sales for FY 2015 will remain below prior year’s figures

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT as well as on net to be well below those of 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1NwkcTt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
