FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grandvision H1 net result attributable to equity holders up 22.4 pct at 109 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 20, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grandvision H1 net result attributable to equity holders up 22.4 pct at 109 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Grandvision NV :

* H1 net result attributable to equity holders rose by 22.4 pct to 109 million euros ($121.3 million)

* H1 revenue grew by 16.9 pct or 15.5 pct at constant exchange rates (Q2 +15.3 pct) to 1,611 million euros (Q2: 827 million euros)

* H1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.2 pct or 15.7 pct at constant exchange rates (Q2 +16.0 pct) to 259 million euros(Q2: 136 million euros)

* Approved an interim dividend of 0.14 euro per share. Shares will trade ex-coupon as of 3 September 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.