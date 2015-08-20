FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kudelski H1 revenues up 6.2 pct to CHF 425.0 mln
August 20, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kudelski H1 revenues up 6.2 pct to CHF 425.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kudelski SA :

* Group revenues and other operating income for first half increased by 24.9 million Swiss francs to 425.0 million Swiss francs ($439.87 million), up 6.2 pct

* First half 2015 constant currency revenues increased by 10.4 pct over same period in 2014

* H1 operating income of 30.4 million francs, representing a 9.7 pct improvement compared to same period of 2014

* H1 net income improved from 0.6 million francs to 9.8 million francs

* Increased guidance for full year revenues and profitability

* Is updating its FY total revenue guidance from 845 million to 875 million francs to a new range of 920 million to 940 million francs. Similarly, group raises its operating income guidance from 50 million to 65 million francs to a new range of 70 to 80 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

