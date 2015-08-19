FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rostelecom Q2 net profit down at RUB 6.1 bln
August 19, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom Q2 net profit down at RUB 6.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Q2 revenue of 72.1 billion roubles ($1.10 billion) compared to 72.6 billion roubles in Q2 of 2014

* Says Q2 OIBDA amounted to 25.3 billion roubles compared to 26.2 billion roubles in Q2 of 2014

* Says Q2 net profit of 6.1 billion roubles compared to 7.6 billion roubles in Q2 of 2014

* This was mainly due to the high base of the second quarter of 2014 when deferred taxes relating to the disposal the company’s mobile assets to create the JV with Tele2 Russia were written off

* Says net debt fell by 1.7 pct since beginning of year and amounted to 168.2 billion roubles

* “As a result of the growth in our subscriber base and the higher revenues we have seen from our digital segment in the first half of 2015, we are maintaining our full year guidance” - CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.5900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

