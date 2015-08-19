FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haikui Seafood: Frankfurt Stock Exchange resolves to revoke admission to regulated market
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Haikui Seafood: Frankfurt Stock Exchange resolves to revoke admission to regulated market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Haikui Seafood AG :

* Frankfurt Stock Exchange resolves to revoke admission to the regulated market

* As compensation to shareholders, Haikui Seafood carries out a share buyback program before delisting becomes effective

* Share buyback is effected by way of a voluntary public share buyback tender offer for acquisition of up to 1,027,600 non-par value bearer shares in company

* Offer price for share buyback is 1.91 euros ($2.11)

* Offer period started on Aug. 10, 2015 and will end on Sept. 15, 2015 at 24:00 p.m. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

