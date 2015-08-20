BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Q2 net income up at CHF 14 mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Revenue decrease of 6.9 pct yoy to 488 million Swiss francs ($505.39 million) in Q2‘15

* Net income of 14 million francs in Q2‘15 (+7 million francs yoy)

* Remain committed to FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA guidance, supported by efficiency measures

* FY 2015 revenues are expected to be softer, now indicating a low to mid-single digit yoy decline

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA of 155 million francs