BRIEF-MDxHealth H1 net loss narrows to $5.5 million

Aug 20 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* H1 revenue up 64 pct to $7.9 million

* H1 ConfirmMDx revenue up 77 pct to $6.9 million

* H1 EBITDA loss of $5.3 million versus loss of $7.9 million year ago

* H1 net loss of $5.5 million versus loss of $8.0 million year ago

* Maintains its guidance for full year 2015

* Cash position : MDxHealth ended first half of 2015 with cash and cash equivalents of $40.4 million compared to $12.7 million on June 30, 2014