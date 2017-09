BRIEF-Vastned Retail H1 direct result rises to 1.23 euros per share

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV :

* H1 direct result up to 1.23 euros per share (H1 2014: 1.21 euros per share)

* Estimated dividend proposal for 2015 2.05 euros per share (2014: 2.00 euros per share)

* Forecast for 2015 direct result increased to 2.40 - 2.50 euros per share

* H1 occupancy rate as at June 30, 2015: 96.8 pct (premium city high street shops: 99.0 pct)

* H1 total portfolio value 1,656 million euros ($1.84 billion)

Source text: bit.ly/1J6uAvU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)