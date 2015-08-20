FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-East Capital Explorer to resume share buyback program
August 20, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-East Capital Explorer to resume share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer :

* Has resolved to initiate a new share buyback program, effective during period Aug. 21 through Oct. 6

* Says company may only purchase so many shares that East Capital Explorer’s holding of its own shares does not at any time exceed 10 pct of all shares in company

* Says repurchases of shares shall be made at per-share price within registered price interval at any given time, which denotes interval between highest bid and lowest ask price

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

