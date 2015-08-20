BRIEF-East Capital Explorer to resume share buyback program

Aug 20 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer :

* Has resolved to initiate a new share buyback program, effective during period Aug. 21 through Oct. 6

* Says company may only purchase so many shares that East Capital Explorer’s holding of its own shares does not at any time exceed 10 pct of all shares in company

* Says repurchases of shares shall be made at per-share price within registered price interval at any given time, which denotes interval between highest bid and lowest ask price

