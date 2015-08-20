FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Implenia H1 adjusted consolidated profit down at CHF 15.6 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 20, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Implenia H1 adjusted consolidated profit down at CHF 15.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* Revenue of 1.515 billion Swiss francs ($1.57 billion) for first half of 2015, compared to 1.413 billion Swiss francs in first half of 2014

* EBIT target of 140 million-150 million Swiss francs by 2016/2017 confirmed for FY 2015

* Confident that for 2015 as a whole it will improve on prior year’s operating income on a comparable basis

* H1 adjusted consolidated profit, at 15.6 million Swiss francs, was down by 1.4 million Swiss francs on prior-year period

* After deducting all exceptional costs, H1 consolidated profit came to 8.0 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9661 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

